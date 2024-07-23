Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ipswich Town are reportedly gearing up to offer Sunderland £18million this summer

Ipswich Town are set to launch an £18million bid for one of Sunderland’s key men.

Jack Clarke has been the subject of transfer interest for some time now with Lazio and Southampton understood to be keen on the former Leeds United and Tottenham winger.

However, Ipswich Town are the latest club to be linked with a deal after national reports emerged claiming that the newly-promoted Premier League side are lining up a whopping £18million bid for the winger.

The i also claim that Tottenham inserted a 40 per cent sell-on clause when Clarke moved to the Stadium of Light meaning Spurs could be set to pocket millions from any potential sale of Clarke by Sunderland if their information is accurate.