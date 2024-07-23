Transfer news: Ipswich Town plotting £18m Sunderland bid amid 40 per cent sell-on claim - reports
Ipswich Town are set to launch an £18million bid for one of Sunderland’s key men.
Jack Clarke has been the subject of transfer interest for some time now with Lazio and Southampton understood to be keen on the former Leeds United and Tottenham winger.
However, Ipswich Town are the latest club to be linked with a deal after national reports emerged claiming that the newly-promoted Premier League side are lining up a whopping £18million bid for the winger.
The i also claim that Tottenham inserted a 40 per cent sell-on clause when Clarke moved to the Stadium of Light meaning Spurs could be set to pocket millions from any potential sale of Clarke by Sunderland if their information is accurate.
Clarke contributed 15 goals alongside four assists in the Championship this season and is rated at around £20million. It is thought to be unlikely that Clarke will sign a new deal at Sunderland with his current contract set to expire in two years.
