Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of free agent midfielder Yann M'Vila.

The 33-year-old one-time Sunderland loanee is currently without a club after leaving Greek outfit Olympiacos at the end of last season but was recently linked with a return to Wearside.

The France international spent a memorable season at the Black Cats, as he helped guide the side to Premier League survival during the 2015-16 campaign.

Taking to his Twitter, football reporter Romano had this to say: "Yann M’Vila, ready for new chapter as he’s still available as free agent — no talks with Atléti despite links but open to new opportunities.

"He’s training every single day since he left Olympiacos — now working two times per day in Lyon, ready for new club asap."

M'Vila featured 40 times for the Wearsiders during his year in the North East. However, after Sunderland declined to take up an option to make the deal a permanent one, M’Vila left England and returned to Rubin Kazan.

Recent reports in M'Vila's homeland have claimed that the midfielder was the subject of interest from several clubs - including Sunderland - and that the player spoke with owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

French outlet RMC Sport stated: "In England, two clubs inquired: West Bromwich Albion, where the coach is called Carlos Corberán and knew M'Vila in Greece, and Sunderland: the player had also exchanged this summer with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, owner of the Championship team and son of the former bosses of OM."