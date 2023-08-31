Transfer news: Ex-Sunderland loanee set to depart Leeds United amid Championship interest
Former Sunderland loanee Joe Gelhardt could be set to leave Leeds United once again this summer, according to reports.
The 21-year-old was signed by the Black Cats on loan from Leeds United in January, when it was thought he’d play just behind Ross Stewart as a No 10.
Yet Stewart suffered a season-ending Achilles injury just a day after Gelhardt’s arrival on Wearside, meaning the Leeds forward was asked to lead the line for Sunderland.
The attacker returned to Leeds at the end of last season after their relegation from the Premier League last season. Leeds appointed former Norwich boss Daniel Farke as their new manager earlier this month.
Reports from Football Insider, however, have claimed that Leeds are set to sanction Gelhardt's Elland Road exit once again with Ipswich Town the likely destination.
Although Gelhardt has played for Leeds in the Championship this season, the arrival of Joel Piroe from Swansea has pushed Gelhardt further down the pecking order.