Transfer news: Ex-Sunderland goalkeeper signs one-year contract with non-league club
The former Sunderland goalkeeper has found a new club.
Former Sunderland player Harrison Bond has signed for non-league side Gateshead during the summer transfer window.
The goalkeeper joined the club on a one-year deal after he was released by Sunderland at the end of the 2022-23 season.
Bond played against his former club Sunderland for Gateshead during a pre-season trial also featuring against Dunston and and Hebburn Town.
The 19-year-old made Sunderland's squad for the Carabao Cup fixture against Blackpool back in August 2021 but didn't make a first-team debut during his time at the Wearside club.
In other news, Former Chelsea youngster Silko Thomas scored twice and assisted for Sunderland's under-21 side against their Huddersfield counterparts on Monday evening.
Thomas was listed as a trialist on Sunderland's teamsheet for the evening but started and had a lively game for Graeme Murty's youth team.
Two weeks ago, the attacker was pictured playing for Sunderland's under-21 side against King's Lynn Town, again on trial, in a game in which he scored.
The 19-year-old was released by Chelsea at the end of the season having represented the club at under-18, under-19, under-21 and under-23 levels during his stay at Stamford Bridge.
Thomas was previously on trial with newly-promoted Premier League side Sheffield United earlier this summer, then moving on to a stint with the Black Cats.
The Evening Standard had previously claimed that the player was in "advanced talks" over a move to Championship club Leicester City, though Thomas has seemingly returned to Wearside for the time being as the window edges towards a close.