Transfer news: Ex-Sunderland defender signs two-year deal at Burnley after Manchester United stint
Former Sunderland defender Logan Pye has signed for Premier League club Burnley, it has today been confirmed.
The Wearside-born left-back came through the ranks at the Academy of Light before being bought by Manchester United in the summer of 2020.
However, after a successful trial, the 19-year-old has signed a two-year-deal with the Clarets and will link up with the under-21 side at Turf Moor, bringing to an end his stay at Old Trafford.
While the Academy of Light retained its Category One status back in 2020, several exciting young starlets were allowed to depart under the stewardship of Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven.
Luca Stephenson, Joe Hugill, Sam Greenwood, Bali Mumba, Francis Okoronkwo and Pye all left. The mass exodus didn’t sit well with supporters and pundits with many feeling the club’s academy was heading in the wrong direction.
Burnley won promotion to the Premier League from the Championship under Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany last season.