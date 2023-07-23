Former Sunderland attacker Aiden McGeady has joined Ayr United on a free transfer after leaving Hibernian at the end of last season.

After five years on Wearside, save for a brief loan spell at Charlton Athletic in 2020, McGeady linked up with former Black Cats boss Lee Johnson at Hibs earlier for the 2022-23 season, but made just 14 appearances for the Easter Road outfit.

Injury problems severely hampered his season in Scotland before a hamstring problem picked up in February prematurely ended his season. However, the 37-year-old has now made the switch to Ayr United.

McGeady, who was once bought by Spartak Moscow from Celtic for a whopping £9.5million, will join former Sunderland teammate Chris Maguire.

The ex-Everton attacker has signed a two-year contract and will combine playing with the role of technical manager.

"First and foremost it’s great for us to bring a player of Aiden’s experience and quality to Ayr United," manager Lee Bullen said.

"We wanted to add experience to our group and having worked with Aiden previously I’ve no doubt he will bring real quality to our team and be a very positive addition to our changing room.

"In addition to playing, Aiden is looking at the transition into the next stage of his career and we are delighted to have him come on board as technical manager. This is an innovative appointment by the club and the role has been formed to help Aiden gain experience in areas he sees as a potential career when he eventually stops playing.

"In addition to his coaching qualifications, Aiden is currently completing a sporting director undergraduate degree with UFCB and his key focus as technical manager will be to work with the football staff and take the lead on the development of the talented young players we have at the club through a variety of additional on-field sessions, analysis sessions, gym sessions and looking into their loan opportunities to ensure they are as prepared as possible to transition into the first team.