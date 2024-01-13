The former Sunderland striker has joined a League One club on loan during the January transfer window.

Former Sunderland youngster Joe Hugill - who also spent time at Newcastle United as a youngster - has concluded a loan switch to Burton Albion in League One.

After coming through the ranks at Sunderland, Hugill, 20, signed for United when he was 16, amid interest from multiple Premier League clubs.

Since then, the striker has impressed for the Red Devils' youth teams, scoring seven times for the under-21s team this season, but is yet to make a senior appearance for the club. In the second half of last season, Hugill played seven times during a loan spell with National League team Altrincham, scoring once.

Hugill was part of United's pre-season squad and has regularly trained with the first team and has been part of the club's matchday squad four times this season, including last week's 2-0 FA Cup win at Wigan. However, the striker has now joined Burton on loan after signing a new deal at Old Trafford.

The young striker signed a new deal with the Reds on Wednesday, which will keep him at the club until 2026, with the option of an extra year, before heading out on loan during the January transfer window.

"It's a great opportunity for me," Hugill said after concluding the deal to join Burton Albion. "As my first football league loan I'm really excited for it and looking forward to getting going.

"I can't wait to experience men's first-team action and getting as much experience and games under my belt and hopefully score some goals. I'm really looking forward to meeting the lads and getting going.

"Burton is a family club and I'm very family-oriented myself which played a huge part in me coming here. I know a couple of the boys who are already here and they've been really positive about the place.