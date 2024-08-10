Transfer news: Ex-Sunderland and Middlesbrough striker signs six-month deal at non-league club
Ex-Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Inter Miami striker Mitchell Curry has signed for non-league club Blyth Spartans
Curry has signed for the National League One side on a six-month deal until January 31st after the striker’s contract at Darlington expired this summer. Curry was a teammate of Sunderland’s Matty Young last season during the goalkeeper’s loan stint at the club.
Curry started life as a youth team player for Boro before switching to North East rivals Sunderland in 2020 following loans with Harrogate Town and Gateshead in the National League and Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish second tier.
The Houghton le Spring-born striker made his debut for Sunderland during the Covid-19 period when Lee Johnson saw his squad decimated by the virus ahead of a game against AFC Wimbledon at the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats drew the game 1-1 thanks to a Bailey Wright equaliser with Curry given 25 minutes to impress, replacing big-money flop Will Grigg, during the closing stages of the December 2020 fixture.
Just three months later, however, Curry made the move to the MLS with David Beckham-owned Inter Miami, then managed by Phil Neville, signing Curry in March 2021. Curry netted eight times in 23 games in Miami before joining Hartford Athletic and eventually Darlington.
On the singing, Blyth figure Steve Howard said: “Mitch is a signing I have wanted for a long time. He is a proven goal scorer. That along with his work rate and overall quality, I am really excited to see him sign for us.”
