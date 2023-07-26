News you can trust since 1873
Transfer news: Ex-Sunderland, West Ham and Man Utd striker joins Championship club on loan

The former Sunderland striker has signed for a new club in the Championship during the transfer window.

By James Copley
Published 26th Jul 2023, 07:17 BST- 1 min read

Ex-Sunderland, Manchester United, West Ham and Middlesbrough striker Ashley Fletcher has signed for Sheffield Wednesday on a season-long loan from Watford.

The 27-year-old frontman joined the Black Cats on loan from Middlesbrough in January 2018 but scored just two goals in 16 appearances in the Championship following the move.

The one-time Manchester United striker stayed at Middlesbrough for another three campaigns upon his return to Teesside before joining Watford on a free transfer, with the Canaries playing in the Premier League at the time.

Loan moves to New York Redbulls in MLS followed in 2022 before Fletcher moved on loan to Wigan Athletic last season as the Latics were relegated from the Championship. Fletcher played 26 times in the league scoring two goals.

However, Fletcher has now joined the Owls on loan from Watford for the season after Wednesday were promoted from League One via the play-offs at Wembley against Barnsley last season under Darren Moore, who has since left the club.

