Transfer news: Ex-Blackpool man joins non-league club after Sunderland trial this summer
Bobby Bjork has joined a club in the eighth tier of English football after being on trial at Sunderland this summer.
Former Sunderland trialist Bobby Bjork has signed for a non-league club after leaving Blackpool at the end of the last season.
Bjork can play at centre-back and right-back and departed Bloomfield Road this summer after his scholarship deal came to an end.
Following his departure from Blackpool, the 18-year-old featured for Sunderland's under-21 team against Huddersfield Town in August whilst on trial at the club with Black Cats coach John Hewitson confirming that talks were progressing with agents at the time.
However, the defender has since departed Wearside and joined a club in non-league. Bjork's permanent destination has been revealed to be non-league outfit Burscough.
A report in the Blackpool Gazette has revealed that Bjork made his debut for the North West Counties Football League outfit last Saturday, featuring against Longridge Town and then he followed that up against Chadderton last Tuesday, before featuring against Athersley Recreation in the FA Vase.
Burscough are in Division One of the NWCFL, which is the eighth tier of English football.