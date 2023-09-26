News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
Rishi Sunak 'alarmed' by costs of HS2 project amid Cabinet split
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lucy Letby to face retrial on allegation she tried to murder baby girl
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles

Transfer news: Ex-Blackpool man joins non-league club after Sunderland trial this summer

Bobby Bjork has joined a club in the eighth tier of English football after being on trial at Sunderland this summer.

By James Copley
Published 26th Sep 2023, 07:12 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland trialist Bobby Bjork has signed for a non-league club after leaving Blackpool at the end of the last season.

Bjork can play at centre-back and right-back and departed Bloomfield Road this summer after his scholarship deal came to an end.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following his departure from Blackpool, the 18-year-old featured for Sunderland's under-21 team against Huddersfield Town in August whilst on trial at the club with Black Cats coach John Hewitson confirming that talks were progressing with agents at the time.

However, the defender has since departed Wearside and joined a club in non-league. Bjork's permanent destination has been revealed to be non-league outfit Burscough.

Most Popular

A report in the Blackpool Gazette has revealed that Bjork made his debut for the North West Counties Football League outfit last Saturday, featuring against Longridge Town and then he followed that up against Chadderton last Tuesday, before featuring against Athersley Recreation in the FA Vase.

Burscough are in Division One of the NWCFL, which is the eighth tier of English football.

Related topics:Transfer NewsSunderlandDefenderBlack CatsHuddersfield TownFootball