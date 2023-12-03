Transfer news: Sunderland defender Trai Hume has been linked with an exit despite signing a new deal recently.

Sunderland defender Trai Hume has been linked with a transfer move away from the Stadium of Light.

Championship clubs Leicester City and Leeds United alongside Premier League side Burnley are among a "host of clubs" looking at the Northern Ireland international, according to TEAMtalk.

Hume started for Sunderland against Millwall last Saturday as the two clubs played out a 1-1 draw at The Den in the Championship.

Tony Mowbray’s team fell a goal down on the stroke of half-time when Brooke Norton-Cuffy’s cross was converted by Kevin Nisbet. Jack Clarke’s 78th-minute equaliser from the penalty spot then earned the visitors a point, following back-to-back defeats against Plymouth and Huddersfield.

Hume, however, recently signed a new contract at Sunderland until 2027, leaving the Black Cats in a good position should any bids come in for the right-back.