Transfer news: Blackpool and Derby County eyeing Sunderland attacking midfielder deal

By James Copley
Published 30th Jul 2024, 07:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The attacking midfielder is wanted by Blackpool and Derby County...

Blackpool are reportedly keen on a deal to bring Elliot Embleton back to the club.

The homegrown Sunderland attacking midfielder won promotion from League One to the Championship via the play-offs at Wembley during a loan stint back in 2021.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 25-year-old former England youth international made 18 appearances for the Tangerines during their promotion-winning season before returning to Sunderland and helping his boyhood club win promotion in exactly the same fashion the following campaign.

Transfer insider Alan Nixon states: “Blackpool want to sign old boy Elliot Embleton from Sunderland in a major push. Midfielder Embleton helped the Seasiders win promotion in a previous loan spell and could now return permanently.

“Embleton is fit again after an injury on loan at Derby and keen to make a fresh start. Derby have also taken an interest but Blackpool are looking to complete a full-time transfer shortly.”

Sunderland play Bradford at Valley Parade on Tuesday evening in their second-to-last pre-season friendly.

Related topics:Transfer NewsBlackpoolSunderlandDerby CountyChampionship

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.