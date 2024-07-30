Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The attacking midfielder is wanted by Blackpool and Derby County...

Blackpool are reportedly keen on a deal to bring Elliot Embleton back to the club.

The homegrown Sunderland attacking midfielder won promotion from League One to the Championship via the play-offs at Wembley during a loan stint back in 2021.

The 25-year-old former England youth international made 18 appearances for the Tangerines during their promotion-winning season before returning to Sunderland and helping his boyhood club win promotion in exactly the same fashion the following campaign.

Transfer insider Alan Nixon states: “Blackpool want to sign old boy Elliot Embleton from Sunderland in a major push. Midfielder Embleton helped the Seasiders win promotion in a previous loan spell and could now return permanently.

“Embleton is fit again after an injury on loan at Derby and keen to make a fresh start. Derby have also taken an interest but Blackpool are looking to complete a full-time transfer shortly.”