Blackburn Rovers have made an "official approach" to Sunderland for defender Danny Batth, according to reports.

The 32-year-old joined Sunderland back in January 2022 and played a major role during promotion from League One to the Championship under Alex Neil.

However, speculation has arisen this summer regarding the future of Batth, who only has one year left on his contract and is seeking long-term security as he enters the final years of his career.

Despite last week claiming that Rovers' chiefs were hesitant to sanction a move for Batth due to his age, football journalist Alan Nixon has now stated that the Ewood Park club have made an approach to Sunderland.

Nixon stated last week that fellow Championship club Queens Park Rangers had also joined the race to sign the former Wolves man on a free transfer.

Head coach Tony Mowbray hinted that would not "stand in the way" of experienced players if they wanted to leave this summer.

Alongside Batth, Lynden Gooch and Alex Pritchard have also seen questions regarding their futures arise with the duo, like Batth, entering the last year in the respective contracts at the Stadium of Light.

“I think my own view is about the individuals, the players," Mowbray said recently. "If there’s an understanding that the players are going to leave – either wants to leave or feel as though they’re not required – then I think my first thought is always about the human being and their families, and what’s right for them.

“Particularly as you start to tiptoe into your 30s, you need to have contractual situations that are right for the human being. So, I’m supportive of Danny and Alex, and Goochy, who picked up a knock so didn’t play (against Crewe) but who should be alright in a couple of days.