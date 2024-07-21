Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Arsenal are on the verge of completing a deal to sign another goalkeeper following Sunderland links this summer

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the latest reports, Arsenal are set to conclude a deal for goalkeeper Tommy Setford.

The Evening Standard states that The Gunners are finalising a move for the Ajax goalkeeper with the plan for him to play a part in their tour to the USA. Mikel Arteta’s side are believed to have agreed a deal of around £1million with the Dutch counterparts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ajax had wanted to keep the England youth international but with one year left on his contract, Arsenal have pounced after the player was unwilling to sign fresh terms with the Amsterdam club. The Evening Standard adds that Arsenal are understood to be in the “final stages” and hope the deal is “wrapped up” shortly so he can be part of the club’s tour to the USA.

The move comes after Arsenal were linked with a move for Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson during the summer transfer window. Patterson has been Sunderland’s number one since midway through the club’s final season in League One after he was brought in to replace Ron-Thorben Hoffmann under Alex Neil.

Since then, the North Shields-born stopper started all but one of Sunderland’s league games with number two Nathan Bishop getting the nod for the final game of last season against Sheffield Wednesday.

Patterson’s successful run in Sunderland’s first-team has prompted transfer reports to emerge linking Arsenal, Liverpool and Celtic with a move during the summer window. Some outlets have rated the goalkeeper as worth as much as £10million to £20million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As reported in April, The Echo understands that Patterson, a boyhood Sunderland fan, is not expecting to leave, nor is he actively pushing for a move. However, that picture could change should attractive offers from higher-level clubs come in.