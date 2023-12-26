Transfer news: Arsenal 'monitoring' Sunderland starlet ahead of January window
The January transfer window is just days away with Sunderland's brightest starlet linked with multiple clubs.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Premier League giants Arsenal are said to be 'monitoring' one of Sunderland's brightest young stars ahead of the January transfer window.
Reports have suggested that Black Cats midfielder Jobe Bellingham could be the subject of transfer interest from The Gunners with Mikel Arteta's side monitoring the 18-year-olf following his breakout season at the Stadium of Light
Jobe, 18, was named in Michael Beale's first starting XI as head coach for the Championship clash against Coventry City making his 22nd league appearance for the Black Cats. The England youth international has also netted four times in the league for Sunderland this campaign.
According to a report by Give Me Sport, Arsenal are keen on a deal for the talented player, who has featured in midfield and as a striker for the Black Cats this season. Football Insider also state that Tottenham could rival Arsenal. Real Madrid have also been linked with a move for Jobe.