The January transfer window is just days away with Sunderland's brightest starlet linked with multiple clubs.

Premier League giants Arsenal are said to be 'monitoring' one of Sunderland's brightest young stars ahead of the January transfer window.

Reports have suggested that Black Cats midfielder Jobe Bellingham could be the subject of transfer interest from The Gunners with Mikel Arteta's side monitoring the 18-year-olf following his breakout season at the Stadium of Light

Jobe, 18, was named in Michael Beale's first starting XI as head coach for the Championship clash against Coventry City making his 22nd league appearance for the Black Cats. The England youth international has also netted four times in the league for Sunderland this campaign.