Sunderland’s number one striker target has arrived on Wearside ahead of a medical today

Caen striker Alexandre Mendy has arrived at Sunderland ahead of a medical at the club, according to the latest reports.

Roker Report states that the 30-year-old French-born Guinea-Bissau international flew into the North East yesterday. He is looking to conclude his move to Sunderland after choosing to join the club over offers from Saudi Arabia this summer.

However, Sky Sports’ North East football reporter Keith Downie has since tweeted: “Sunderland is also in talks over Guinea-Bissau international striker Alexandre Mendy, but there’s work to do.”

The Caen striker has spoken about his hopes of joining the Championship club in an interview in France, but no agreement has been reached with the French club for the 30-year-old.

Mendy scored 22 goals in 37 league appearances for Caen in Ligue 2, and netted 19 goals in the same division during the previous campaign. The striker joined Caen from Bordeaux in 2020 and has played in France his whole career after coming through the ranks at Nice.

Mendy had been following an individual training programme at Caen, while his teammates are away on a pre-season trip in Switzerland with his departure from the Stade Malherbe expected this summer. With two years left on his deal, Sunderland are expected to pay a decent fee to land Kirtsjaan Speakman’s number-one transfer target this summer.

Sunderland are also hoping to conclude a deal to sign Ian Poveda today after the former Leeds United man was spotted at the Academy of Light.