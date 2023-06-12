Transfer news: Alex Neil's Stoke City miss out on target to Sunderland in £275k switch
Alex Neil has missed out on a Stoke City transfer target to former club Sunderland.
Alex Neil's Stoke City were keen on Nectar Triantis before he made the switch to Sunderland, according to reports in Australia.
The 20-year-old has signed for Sunderland subject to international clearance amid interest from, Stoke City Crystal Palace as well as clubs in Germany, Denmark, Greece and Norway.
His agent, Buddy Farah, told ftbl.com.au: "There is no doubt that Nectar has a big future ahead, and I'm sure the name Triantis will be spoken about for years to come.
"He deserves this move and despite a number of other serious options this ticked a lot of boxes. Sunderland has been very professional in the process and have a very good head coach in Tony Mowbray who ironically played as a centre-back."
Triantis has signed for Sunderland for an "undisclosed fee" from Central Coast Mariners. However, the Black Cats are believed to have paid something in the region of around £275,000 for the Australian youth international after the deal was announced last week.