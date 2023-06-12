Alex Neil's Stoke City were keen on Nectar Triantis before he made the switch to Sunderland, according to reports in Australia.

The 20-year-old has signed for Sunderland subject to international clearance amid interest from, Stoke City Crystal Palace as well as clubs in Germany, Denmark, Greece and Norway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His agent, Buddy Farah, told ftbl.com.au: "There is no doubt that Nectar has a big future ahead, and I'm sure the name Triantis will be spoken about for years to come.

"He deserves this move and despite a number of other serious options this ticked a lot of boxes. Sunderland has been very professional in the process and have a very good head coach in Tony Mowbray who ironically played as a centre-back."