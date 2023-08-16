News you can trust since 1873
Transfer news: 17-year-old starlet arrives at Sunderland ahead of potential move

Sunderland have been linked with another young player during the summer transfer window.

By James Copley
Published 16th Aug 2023, 06:49 BST- 1 min read

Sunderland are eyeing a deal for Glentoran youngster Rhys Walsh, according to reports.

Publications in Northern Ireland have stated that The 17-year-old is on the radar of several clubs including Sunderland with the starlet said to be spending the week on Wearside.

Walsh is a Northern Ireland under-17 youth international and has played fo4 Gelntoran in the UEFA Conference League.

Speaking about the youngster during the summer, Glens boss Feeney said: "Little Rhys is 16 years of age and a fantastic prospect. I said I wanted to look at the kids.

"You have experience in there with Shay (McCartan), Josh (Kelly), Johnny Russell, Bailey Locke, who for me, has the attributes of being a fantastic player for Glentoran.

"He's athletic, knows how to tackle and there has to be a pathway for the kids. I want to bleed the kids in now and get them playing. It makes us better for the future."

