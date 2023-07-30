The start of the Championship campaign is finally upon us, with Sunderland now left with just one friendly against Hartlepool United before the big kick off.

The 1-1 draw with Real Mallorca on Saturday was a good test for the Black Cats, and one with a lot of clues as to what comes next.

Here, we run you through the key talking points..

ANOTHER STRIKER SETBACK - AND THE NEXT STEPS EXPLAINED

Even the most rational amongst us will now begin to wonder about Sunderland, strikers and curses.

Eliezer Mayende arrived from Sochaux on Thursday and by the end of his first training session on Friday, he had picked up a hamstring injury. Some powerful force somewhere just does not want Tony Mowbray to have two strikers available for selection.

How long Mayende is out is a little hard to know for sure at this stage; Mowbray said it was a strain but also that it could be months before he returns. What we can probably surmise is that without a real base of pre-season and matches behind him, it's going to be a process to get him back up to speed and that as much as the actual injury will prevent him playing much over the next few weeks and months.

While acknowledging it was far from ideal, Mowbray was sanguine about the situation. Just 18 and in an entirely new environment, Mayende was always going to be a long-term signing. And this way he'll have a chance to settle into the club without the burden of being under pressure to perform at second-tier level.

What was also very clear from Mowbray's comments was that Sunderland were already looking to add a more established striker before the close of the summer transfer window. That pursuit clearly takes on an additional urgency now but was clearly already well under way.

That will be encouraging for supporters understandably concerned that too great a burden was going to be placed on the very impressive Hemir.

Sunderland's other clear priority as it stands is another senior goalkeeper, and it is expected that things could develop quickly this week once Nathan Bishop returns from Manchester United's US tour.

THE INJURY SITUATION BECOMES A LITTLE CLEARER

There was a very welcome return for Sunderland on Saturday as Dennis Cirkin made his first appearance of the pre-season campaign.

It went very well, all told. There was an injury scare just before the break when the full back took a whack to the face but he was able to get some additional minutes under his belt after the break and after an understandably slow start, he produced a very solid performance with some good defensive headers.

Whether Mowbray feels he is ready to start against Ipswich remains to be seen, but with Aji Alese still sidelined for the foreseeable, it was a very encouraging sight ahead of the new season.

There had been some hope that Jenson Seelt would be fit for this game but as it was he didn't quite make it. Though the injury is not at all serious, you would expect at this stage the game against Crewe is the most likely one for his return. New signing Bradley Dack is also targeting that game for a debut.

There was no Elliot Embleton here, either. While again not a serious concern by any stretch, it clearly rules him out for any involvement this Sunday. So in terms of squad availability for Ipswich's visit, it is highly likely to be as you were here.

A SELECTION HINT

With Mowbray keen to step up the intensity ahead of next Sunday's kick-off and start building some cohesion in the team, it felt fairly significant that Luke O'Nien got the nod to partner Dan Ballard at the heart of defence.

Danny Batth was exceptional last season and the prospect of a summer move to Blackburn Rovers seems to have diminished significantly over the last couple of weeks. He'll have a big part to play over the course of the campaign on and off the pitch if that remains the case, but it looks as if Mowbray is eyeing O'Nien's additional athleticism and passing range to begin with at least.

Batth's overall importance, though, was probably underlined as the impressive and imposing Verdat Muqiri dominated the aerial battle after half time. There'll be days where Batth is needed, of that much you can be sure.

ALL TO PLAY FOR AT HARTLEPOOL

While it was always clear that Mowbray would pick a near full-strength side for this game, you also know that he would not have wanted to show his hand entirely to Ipswich Town.

So make no mistake, there are still places to play for at Hartlepool on Tuesday night.

While Jobe Bellingham got the nod at number ten here and impressed with his athleticism and drive, you suspect Alex Pritchard will be ready to show that his experience and speed of decision making demand inclusion for the high-pressure environment of opening day.

Gooch is another who will definitely be in Mowbray's thoughts, in whatever position that will be, and who you can guarantee won't be going through the motions. Especially given Cirkin's lack of match fitness, he'll feel he can still force his way in for sure.