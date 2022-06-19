Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats are yet to sign anyone so far, but there is plenty of time left with Alex Neil and Kristjaan Speakman waiting on contract decisions from Bailey Wright, Lynden Gooch and Patrick Roberts.

But what news is there from Sunderland’s rivals in the Championship?

Middlesbrough are in talks to sign Wolves winger Ryan Giles on loan, The 22-year-old spent last season out on loan last season. (Football Insider)

Swansea City are set to seal the signing of highly-rated MK Dons defender Harry Darling after a successful medical. (Various)

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson has been the subject of a £1.5m offer from Millwall. However, the bid is said to be well below the Dons’ valuation of the player. (Sky Sports News)

Stoke City centre-forward Benik Afobe is reportedly interesting Watford following their relegation. (Various)