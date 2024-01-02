Transfer news: Sunderland have been re-linked with one of their former targets this January,

Sunderland have reportedly once again shown an interest in Lille winger Alan Virginius, according to outlets in France.

There is interest from elsewhere in the attacker, however, with Young Boys BSC having reportedly made a loan offer for the 20-year-old, who has struggled to nail down a regular spot under Paulo Fonseca this season. That's according to Foot Mercato.

Virginius signed for Lille from Sochaux (the club Sunderland bought Eliezer Mayenda from last summer) back in the summer of 2022.

Despite being a France under-20 international Virginius has yet to cement himself as a first-team regular at Lile and has featured just three times off the bench across all competitions so far during the 2023-24 campaign. The 20-year-old wideman made 15 Ligue 1 appearances for Lille last season, after joining the club from third-tier side Sochaux a year ago with Sunderland reportedly having several bids turned down for the player last summer.

According to French reporter Fabrice Hawkins from RMC Sport, Lille rejected an offer of €5million (£4.3million) from Sunderland for Virginius last summer. Fresh reports Reports state that the forward changed agents this season and that a January move now looks to be on the cards with Sunderland interested in doing a deal under transfer bosses Kristjaan Speakman and Stuart Harvey.

The Black Cats, however, will face competition from AS Saint-Étienne, Clermont Foot and FC Lorient, who are all said to be keen on a deal. Young Boys, though, are 'pushing hardest' to sign the player at present with the winter window just two days old.

According to Foot Mercato, the Swiss club are trying to loan Virginius with the option to make the deal permanent for €4.5million in the summer, which converts to about £3.9million in the current climate. Lile are also said to be keen to include a sell-on percentage clause in any deal for the player. Virginius is under contract at the club until 2027.