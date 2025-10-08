Sunderland are reportedly scouting Serbian forward Ognjen Bondzulic as Premier League interest begins to grow

Sunderland are reportedly monitoring one of Serbia’s most promising young forwards, according to Mackem News.

The report suggests the Black Cats have been keeping a close eye on Ognjen Bondzulic, an 18-year-old attacker currently playing for Mladost Lucani in the Serbian SuperLiga. Bondzulic has enjoyed a strong start to the 2025-26 campaign, scoring twice in his first seven league outings after netting seven times in 18 appearances last season.

His performances have reportedly caught the attention of multiple English sides, with Mackem News claiming as many as six clubs have carried out background checks on the teenager. The Serbian youth international has been part of Mladost’s senior setup since March 2024 and is under contract until 2027. Known for his versatility, Bondzulic can operate across the front line but is most often deployed as a wide forward.

Sunderland’s recruitment team, led by Kristjaan Speakman and Florent Ghisolfi, has already earned plaudits for its ambitious approach since the club’s Premier League return. The structure of recent signings has left the Wearsiders with flexibility heading into future windows in terms of PSR, and Bondzulic is thought to fit the model of a long-term development project rather than an immediate first-team addition.

The Black Cats have shown a willingness to invest in emerging talent from Serbia before – notably signing Milan Aleksic (currently out on loan) from Radnički in 2024 – and Bondzulic could be the next young prospect to make the move to Wearside if the reports are accurate.

Régis Le Bris delivers Dan Ballard verdict after Manchester United loss

Régis Le Bris is set to weigh up recalling Dan Ballard to Sunderland’s starting XI after the international break, following another assured display from the defender at Old Trafford.

Ballard, who had been sidelined with a groin injury picked up in the 2–0 defeat at Burnley in August, has found himself behind summer signings Nordi Mukiele and Omar Alderete in the pecking order. The pair have formed a strong partnership in central defence, limiting the Northern Ireland international to appearances from the bench in recent weeks.

However, Ballard has impressed each time he has been introduced, including during Sunderland’s 2–0 defeat to Manchester United. With his side trailing early, Le Bris made a bold tactical call midway through the first half, withdrawing winger Simon Adingra and switching to a back three to introduce Ballard.

Le Bris admitted that the 25-year-old’s introduction was partly influenced by United’s direct approach but praised his impact nonetheless, hinting that a return to the starting line-up could follow when Wolves visit the Stadium of Light after the break.

“Especially today we needed him, because they went direct and so when you try to press, they go direct into their front three and manage the second balls,” Le Bris said. “It was obvious that Ballard was really important and efficient in this part of the game. We have depth in the squad, which is important for us. I try to find the best starting XI for each game, and the best finishers, to win the next game.”

