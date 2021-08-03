In an exclusive in-depth interview with The Echo, Speakman said: “On the field, we're really comfortable with the progress that we're making.

"Off the pitch we want to make a few more signings to address the areas where we feel we're in need of extra players. Stuart [Harvey] and the guys and as a team, we're working really hard to do that."

Denver Hume

Speakman also updates about left-back Denver Hume who has yet to sign a new deal.

The out-of-contract player is still recovering from a hamstring injury and doing some rehab at the Stadium of Light. His decision will affect whether Sunderland seek a couple of left-backs, as shown in round-up below.

The 2021/22 season is due to start on Saturday and there has already been a lot of transfer activity. The likes of Ipswich Town and Wigan Athletic look to have recruited well but most squads still have gaps in their squads and are still seeking reinforcements.

We have gathered the best of today’s League One gossip below.

1. Portsmouth eyeing ex-Arsenal prodigy Portsmouth are eyeing up a loan move for Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Robbie Burton. The 21-year-old came up through Arsenal's youth set-up before moving to Croatia. (The 72)

2. Leicester City striker training with Pompey ahead of potential loan move Leicester City's George Hirst is training with Portsmouth this week and could be sent for a loan move to the south coast. The 22-year-old failed to score in 32 appearances while on loan at Rotherham United last season. (LeicestershireLive)

3. Former Derby County midfielder training with Doncaster Rovers Ex-Derby County midfielder Jacob Butterfield is training with Doncaster Rovers - appearing as a substitute in Rovers' friendly against Harrogate Town on Sunday. Butterfield is a free agent having last played in Australia. (Derby Telegraph)

4. Former Imps winger on trial with Gillingham Former Lincoln City winger Mustapha Carayol is reportedly on trial with Gillingham and has appeared for them in recent weeks. The 32-year-old also played for Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest. (The Kent Messenger)