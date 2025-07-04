The 24-year-old forward starred at Euro 2024 and could be on the move again this summer...

Sunderland are reportedly interested in signing Lyon striker Georges Mikautadze this summer – but face competition from Serie A side Roma, who are in advanced talks over a deal.

According to reports in Italy, Roma have made the 24-year-old their number one attacking target and have offered €18million (£15.2million) to Lyon. The French club are believed to be holding out for closer to €20million (£17million), but negotiations are said to be progressing well, with optimism on both sides.

Sunderland’s interest in Mikautadze comes as the club continues to assess options in the striker market, with Régis Le Bris keen to add proven firepower to his squad following promotion to the Premier League. While a deal at the current figures would represent a major outlay, sources in Europe suggest Sunderland have made contact as they explore their forward targets for the summer.

Mikautadze is coming off the back of a standout season and an even more impressive international tournament. After returning to Metz on loan from Ajax in January 2024, he scored 13 goals in 20 Ligue 1 games, accounting for 30% of the team’s total goals before their relegation in the play-offs. His performances earned him a permanent move to Lyon, where he added a further 11 goals in 34 appearances across the 2024-25 campaign.

On the international stage, the Georgian forward was a key figure in his country’s historic Euro 2024 campaign. He scored in all three of Georgia’s group stage games – including against Turkey, Czech Republic and Portugal – and finished the tournament as joint-top scorer with five goals. He was awarded the Order of Honor by the President of Georgia for his contributions.

Mikautadze has now scored 20 goals in 37 caps for Georgia and has continued to develop his reputation as a clinical finisher with intelligent movement and the ability to operate across the front line. The striker has also scored 100 career club goals since his debut.

Sunderland would likely need to spend big once again to land the striker, who previously turned down a move to Monaco in favour of rejoining Lyon. The Black Cats have already shown their ambition this summer with the £30million signing of Habib Diarra and the £15million capture of Noah Sadiki.

While Roma appear to be leading the race, Mikautadze's desire to play regularly in a top-five league could yet leave the door open, particularly if Sunderland choose to accelerate their interest in the coming days. Lyon are expected to sell at least one major asset this summer as they look to balance the books. Whether Sunderland formalise their interest or simply remain in the background may depend on how other forward targets progress over the next fortnight.