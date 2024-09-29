Transfer gossip: Sunderland starlet Chris Rigg 'linked' with shock £10m League One move - report
Birmingham City are reportedly eyeing an audacious bid for Sunderland starlet Chris Rigg this January, according to reports
The 17-year-old signed a two-year professional contract with Sunderland last summer amid interest from top-level European clubs and teams in the Premier League.
The midfielder has been in exemplary form so far this season and was the match-winner against Middlesbrough last weekend, scoring a deftly-executed backheel to seal a 1-0 win for the Black Cats. Rigg was also once again given the nod in midfield against Watford on Saturday.
Unsurprisingly, given his recent output, speculation has been rife surrounding his future on Wearside. Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have all been mentioned as potentially being Keen on the youngster.
Featuring in seven league games this season, Rigg is now a mainstay in Sunderland’s starting XI and has demonstrated a rare maturity for someone so young. However, transfer insider Alan Nixon has claimed that League One club Birmingham City could be interested in Rigg after their relegation from the Championship last season.
His report states: “Birmingham City are plotting an extraordinary raid on Sunderland for midfield starlet Chris Rigg. The Blues have already splashed out fortunes on their new side in League One and now want the Black Cats babe.
