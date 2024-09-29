Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer gossip sees Sunderland starlet Chris Rigg linked with a shock £10million move to League One

Birmingham City are reportedly eyeing an audacious bid for Sunderland starlet Chris Rigg this January, according to reports

The 17-year-old signed a two-year professional contract with Sunderland last summer amid interest from top-level European clubs and teams in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder has been in exemplary form so far this season and was the match-winner against Middlesbrough last weekend, scoring a deftly-executed backheel to seal a 1-0 win for the Black Cats. Rigg was also once again given the nod in midfield against Watford on Saturday.

Unsurprisingly, given his recent output, speculation has been rife surrounding his future on Wearside. Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have all been mentioned as potentially being Keen on the youngster.

Featuring in seven league games this season, Rigg is now a mainstay in Sunderland’s starting XI and has demonstrated a rare maturity for someone so young. However, transfer insider Alan Nixon has claimed that League One club Birmingham City could be interested in Rigg after their relegation from the Championship last season.

His report states: “Birmingham City are plotting an extraordinary raid on Sunderland for midfield starlet Chris Rigg. The Blues have already splashed out fortunes on their new side in League One and now want the Black Cats babe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Birmingham's American owners know they can spend easier in the third tier than when they are promoted to the Championship. This strategy was behind the swoop for Jay Stansfield and now Rigg is in their sights. They could even offer close to £10 million.”