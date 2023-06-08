Sunderland have been linked with a new name ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Black Cats are said to have "identified" Swansea winger Morgan Whittaker as a potential target, according to Sunderland Nation.

Whittaker spent the first half of last season on loan at Plymouth Argyle alongside former Sunderland man Bali Mumba and produced and nine goals and seven assists in 25 games before being recalled in January.

Whittaker has two years left on his contract at the Liberty Stadium but is now expected to seek a new club this summer with both Sunderland and Rangers said to be interested in the 24-year-old.

In other Sunderland-related transfer news, Burnley are said to have submitted an of £7million plus add-ons for the Black Cats' former Leeds United and Tottenham winger Jack Clarke.

Alan Nixon has claimed that the Clarets have had one offer rejected but are now upping their bid in an attempt to persuade Sunderland into selling the 22-year-old.

It is believed that Sunderland are looking for £10million guaranteed up front for Clarke, who was outstanding in the Championship last season and chipped in with 24 goal contributions in all competitions. Brentford and Crystal Palace are also interested in Clarke but neither have come in with a firm offer.