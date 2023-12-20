Transfer gossip: Sunderland see bid rejected for Sevilla attacker ahead of January - reports
Sunderland have reportedly seen a bid rejected for Sevilla man Musa Drammeh.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland have seen a bid rejected for Sevilla striker Musa Drammeh, according to reports.
The Black Cats were said to be eyeing a deal for Drammeh as first reported by Sunderland Nation. It was claimed that Sunderland have sent scouts to watch the attacker ahead of the winter window, which opens on the first day of the New Year.
The 22-year-old has mostly featured for Sevilla's B team this campaign but is reportedly pushing for a first-team call-up. Drammeh is out of contract in the summer, which has alerted clubs to his potential availability.
Fresh reports, though, state that a bid has rejected an offer from Sunderland for Drammeh and that scouts from the North East have been following his progress but he is considered an important player. and the intention is to keep the player at the club.
The Black Cats are next in action against Coventry City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship this Saturday.