Transfer gossip: Sunderland re-linked with £6.8m-rated France youth international attacker

The Black Cats remain active in the transfer market and have been re-linked with a France youth international.

By James Copley
Published 6th Aug 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

Reports in France have re-linked Sunderland with Rennes player Matthis Abline during the summer transfer window.

However, the Black Cats are said to be facing competition to land the striker with Middlesbrough also said to be keen amongst other clubs

Albine, 20, has spent his career exclusively in France so far after coming through the academy at top division side Rennes. The attacker played 25 times for the club since making his debut in 2021 and has enjoyed loan stints at Le Havre and Auxerre in recent seasons.

Le Parisien claimed earlier this summer that Albine - who has played several times for France's youth teams, including four times for their under-21 team - could be on the move this summer with Sunderland interested.

Reports in France have also claimed that Reims are keen alongside interest from Sunderland, Lorient and Strasbourg in Abline, who is rated at around £6.8million.

However, L’Équipe have now named Middlesbrough alongside Sunderland as amongst as many as five teams interested in taking the 20-year-old on loan this season. 

