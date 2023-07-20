Sunderland appear to have missed out on the signing of Croatian forward Matija Frigan, according to reports in Europe.

The Black Cats are still trying to sign another striker this summer, with Ross Stewart expected to miss the start of the 2023-24 campaign as he recovers from an Achilles injury. Summer signing Hemir remains the club's only fit senior striker currently

A report in Croatia last week claimed Sunderland had a bid rejected for Frigan, who was the top scorer for Croatian top-flight side HNK Rijeka last season.

Croatian newspaper Sportske Novosti reported that Sunderland had an opening bid of £3.4million rejected for Frigan with the Black Cats eager to add striking reinforcements.