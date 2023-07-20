News you can trust since 1873
The latest on Sunderland's pursuit of Croatian forward Matija Frigan.

By James Copley
Published 20th Jul 2023, 10:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 10:50 BST

Sunderland appear to have missed out on the signing of Croatian forward Matija Frigan, according to reports in Europe.

The Black Cats are still trying to sign another striker this summer, with Ross Stewart expected to miss the start of the 2023-24 campaign as he recovers from an Achilles injury. Summer signing Hemir remains the club's only fit senior striker currently

A report in Croatia last week claimed Sunderland had a bid rejected for Frigan, who was the top scorer for Croatian top-flight side HNK Rijeka last season.

Croatian newspaper Sportske Novosti reported that Sunderland had an opening bid of £3.4million rejected for Frigan with the Black Cats eager to add striking reinforcements.

However, a fresh report from Germanijak claims that Frigan is a medical away from concluding a deal with Belgian first division club Westerlo.

