Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland's former West Ham midfielder Pierre Ekwah is the subject of transfer interest from the Premier League, according to several reports ahead of January.

The 21-year-old is said to be 'catching the eye' of several Premier League clubs. That's according to the Evening Standard, who also state that Sunderland are keen to keep the French youngster but Crystal Palace, Fulham and Nottingham Forest are all circling as 2023 edges towards a close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ekwah joined the Black Cats from West Ham at the start of this year and endured a tough start to his Sunderland career before finishing last campaign string under former head coach Tony Mowbray.