Transfer gossip: Sunderland man eyed by Crystal Palace, Fulham and Nottingham Forest
Transfer gossip: Crystal Palace, Fulham and Nottingham Forest are showing interest in a Sunderland player ahead of January.
Sunderland's former West Ham midfielder Pierre Ekwah is the subject of transfer interest from the Premier League, according to several reports ahead of January.
The 21-year-old is said to be 'catching the eye' of several Premier League clubs. That's according to the Evening Standard, who also state that Sunderland are keen to keep the French youngster but Crystal Palace, Fulham and Nottingham Forest are all circling as 2023 edges towards a close.
Ekwah joined the Black Cats from West Ham at the start of this year and endured a tough start to his Sunderland career before finishing last campaign string under former head coach Tony Mowbray.
It is believed the Hammers inserted a sell-on clause in the midfielder's contract, while Bundesliga side Stuttgart were one of the clubs reportedly interested in the player over the summer and are thought to have shown serious interest in the midfielder during last summer's transfer deadline day.