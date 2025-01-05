Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have been linked with an ambitious move for the £20million midfielder durinh the transfer window

Sunderland have reportedly enquired about signing Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fée during the January transfer window.

The Frenchman, who worked with Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris, is currently out of favour at Roma under the current regime. Le Fee joined Roma in July for a fee in the region of €23million, which works out at around £20million

However, after going through three different coaches within the first six months of his time in Rome, Le Feé has reportedly already fallen out of favour and is unlikely to be kept on by current boss Claudio Ranieri during the transfer window.

And now, reports in Italy have claimed that Sunderland have made an enquiry regarding the 24-year-old. Italian transfer insider Matteo Moretto posted on social media: “Sunderland have enquired about Enzo Le Fée. It is an explicit request from the coach, Régis Le Bris, who worked with the French midfielder at Lorient. Betis had contact with his entourage but an official offer was never presented to Roma.”