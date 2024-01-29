Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have been linked with a deal for Leeds United defender Leo Hjelde during the January transfer window.

The Sun's Alan Nixon states that the Black Cats are targeting the 20-year-old Norwegian on loan to give Michael Beale cover in the left-back spot after injuries to Niall Huggins and Dennis Cirkin, with Hjelde also able to play centre-back.

Nixon also suggests that despite Sunderland and Leeds United being promotion rivals, The Whites may be prepared to let ex-Celtic man Hjelde leave on loan to give him time. The player spent some time at Rotherham United last season, also on loan.

Jewison Bennette loan details emerge

Details surrounding Jewison Bennett's loan move to Greek side Aris FC have emerged.

The deal is yet to be officially confirmed but it is understood that the 19-year-old has flown out to conclude negotiations this weekend. There is not expected to be option to buy clause as part of the deal, with head coach Michael Beale saying that the Costa Rican international will get a chance to stake a claim for regular minutes on Wearside during pre-season.

Reports in Greece state that there is no purchase option in Bennette's loan deal to Aris, despite the Greek outfit offering options up to €3million (£2.5million), and that the player and Sunderland rejected offers from Hibs, Cadiz and Stoke City during the January window.

“Jewi is a player that I’ve got a lot of hope for in the future if I’m honest, but he’s got a need to play," Beale said post-Hull City. "Also, with his national team in the background and the tournaments they’ve got coming up he needs to go and play and play now.