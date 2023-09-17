Watch more videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland starlet Joe Hugill has once again been linked with a return to Wearside.

19-year-old striker Hugill arrived at Old Trafford from Sunderland in the summer of 2020 for £300,000 amid serious interest from Arsenal and Tottenham and has since sporadically trained with United’s first-team squad.

However, a report from The Sun last season claimed that Manchester United were ready to send Hugill out on loan to the Championship next season with the striker at Altrincham. at the time

The national publication also stated that Sunderland were on alert and could take their former player back during the next window. However, Hugill's exit from Old Trafford during the summer didn't happen and the striker remains at Manchester United.

Now, Alan Nixon has stated that Sunderland are interested in revisiting a deal to bring Hugill back to Wearside during the January window.