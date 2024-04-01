Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland are lining up a replacement for Anthony Patterson ahead of expected interest in the summer window.

The homegrown stopper broke into Sunderland's first team midway through the Black Cats' last season in League One and helped the club to promotion via the play-offs at Wembley against Wycombe Wanderers.

Patterson has remained Sunderland's number-one choice under Alex Neil, Tony Mowbray, Michael Beale and Mike Dodds and hasn't missed a league game since the Black Cats were a third-tier side.

The former England youth international goalkeeper's impressive run at Sunderland has prompted transfer interest in the 23-year-old with reports suggesting the Wearsiders will hold out for a fee of £20million for the Academy of Light graduate.

However, Sunderland have now been linked with Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Sam Tickle as a potential replacement for Patterson. Alan Nixon says that the Black Cats are currently "checking on" the England under-21 international, who has played 40 times in League One for Wigan Athletic this campaign.

The goalkeeping situation at Sunderland provides an interesting subplot heading into the transfer window with second-choice Nathan Bishop still at the club after signing him from Manchester United last summer. Alex Bass is also expected to return from his loan with AFC Wimbledon in the summer.

Sunderland also have several highly-rated goalkeepers at the Academy of Light, including youngsters Matty Young, Dan Cameron and Adam Richardson.