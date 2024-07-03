Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland are reportedly “leading the race” to sign the free agent striker during the transfer window

Sunderland are reportedly “leading the race” to sign former West Ham man Divin Mubama during the summer transfer window.

The Black Cats have emerged as “frontrunners” to sign Divin Mubama following the expiration of his contract with Premier League club West Ham United earlier this summer. That’s according to GiveMeSport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old was linked with multiple clubs during the January transfer window when Sunderland, West Brom and Premier League club Everton were said to be monitoring his situation.

Mubama made just five league appearances last season and has played 18 times for West Ham’s first team after coming through the club’s academy. Mubama rejected a contract from The Hammers earlier this summer as the player seeks first-team opportunities next campaign.