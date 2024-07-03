Transfer gossip: Sunderland 'leading race' to sign free agent ex-West Ham striker but face competition
Sunderland are reportedly “leading the race” to sign former West Ham man Divin Mubama during the summer transfer window.
The Black Cats have emerged as “frontrunners” to sign Divin Mubama following the expiration of his contract with Premier League club West Ham United earlier this summer. That’s according to GiveMeSport.
The 19-year-old was linked with multiple clubs during the January transfer window when Sunderland, West Brom and Premier League club Everton were said to be monitoring his situation.
Mubama made just five league appearances last season and has played 18 times for West Ham’s first team after coming through the club’s academy. Mubama rejected a contract from The Hammers earlier this summer as the player seeks first-team opportunities next campaign.
GiveMeSport also states that though Sunderland remain in “pole position” to sign Mubama, there is also interest from France and Germany alongside other clubs in the Championship during the summer transfer window.
