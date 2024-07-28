Transfer gossip: Sunderland interested in 40-goal international striker after contract termination - reports
Sunderland have reportedly reignited their interest in Slovenian international striker Žan Vipotnik.
The Black Cats were said to be keen on the 22-year-old last summer before his eventual move to join Bordeaux, where he would net 10 goals in 37 league appearances for the French club.
However, Bordeaux have fallen on hard times and the six-time Ligue 1 champions have just renounced their professional status following financial struggles. After being handed an administrative relegation, Bordeaux have now decided to abandon their professional status. They finished third in Ligue 2 during 2023-24.
That means that all the professional players at the club will be released upon the termination of their contracts. Reports in Slovenia suggest that the situation in France has alerted Sunderland to the availability of Vipotnik this summer.
The striker has netted 40 career league goals during his short career so far. Reports in Slovenia also add that it is “too early to say” whether the player will end up at Sunderland after his exit from Bordeaux.
