Sunderland have once again been linked with the 40-goal striker after his transfer future recently became uncertain

Sunderland have reportedly reignited their interest in Slovenian international striker Žan Vipotnik.

The Black Cats were said to be keen on the 22-year-old last summer before his eventual move to join Bordeaux, where he would net 10 goals in 37 league appearances for the French club.

However, Bordeaux have fallen on hard times and the six-time Ligue 1 champions have just renounced their professional status following financial struggles. After being handed an administrative relegation, Bordeaux have now decided to abandon their professional status. They finished third in Ligue 2 during 2023-24.

That means that all the professional players at the club will be released upon the termination of their contracts. Reports in Slovenia suggest that the situation in France has alerted Sunderland to the availability of Vipotnik this summer.