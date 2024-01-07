Transfer gossip: Sunderland eye £5m-rated ex-Barnsley, Wigan Athletic and Cardiff City striker
Sunderland have been linked with a transfer deal for an international striker during the January window.
Sunderland have been linked with a deal for Wales international striker Kieffer Moore, according to fresh transfer reports on Sunday morning.
The former Wigan Athletic, Cardiff City and Barnsley striker is currently with AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League, where he has scored 10 goals in 44 appearances since joining the club back in 2022.
Sunderland signed four strikers during last summer's window: Elizier Mayenda, Luis Hemir Semedo, Mason Burstow and Nazairy Rusyn. However, the quartet have only fired home one goal between them in the first half of the season.
That has led to speculation that transfer chiefs Kristjaan Speakman and Stuart Harvey will use the January window to add experience to Sunderland's forward line as they battle for a top-six spot in the Championship.
Alan Nixon states that Moore could leave Bournemouth on loan having only played seven times in the Premier League so far this campaign but is also open to leaving The Cherries permanently after signing for the club for £5million two years ago.