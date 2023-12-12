Championship news: Sunderland continue to be linked with Manchester United man Amad Diallo but reportedly face competition from Leicester City.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

League leaders Leicester City and play-off contenders Sunderland have both been linked with a move for Manchester United star Amad Diallo.

Football Insider recently stated that Manchester United are set to hand Amad Diallo a chance in the first team following his return from injury in a blow Sunderland's chances of re-signing the attacking midfielder during the winter window after the Ivorian successful season-long loan stint last campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Football Insider also claims that Amad will be loaned out once again this winter if he cannot make an impression on Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and that both Leicester City and Sunderland are hopeful of concluding a deal.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder is set to return from injury in the coming weeks having been sidelined since pre-season. Amad impressed during his loan spell on Wearside last season, scoring 14 goals in 39 Championship appearances. The Black Cats were keen to resign the forward on loan this season.

Football Insider state: "It is believed that if he cannot make an impression before the end of January, Man United will sanction another loan exit for the Ivory Coast international.

"Championship leaders Leicester and sixth-place Sunderland are ready to swoop for the 21-year-old if he is made available next month. It is believed Premier League sides as well as clubs in Europe are also monitoring his situation ahead of a potential battle for his signature."