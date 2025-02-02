Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers have been linked with the Liverpool player ahead of deadline day

Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers have been linked with a deal for Liverpool youngster Jayden Danns.

Danns, 19, made first-team Liverpool debut in last season’s Carabao Cup, appearing as a second-half substitute against Morecambe. Last year, the youngster made his Premier League debut as an 89th-minute substitute in a 4–1 home win over Luton Town.

Four days later, he featured in the 2024 Carabao final as Liverpool beat Chelsea 1–0 at Wembley Stadium. Danns scored his first and second goals for Liverpool in the FA Cup against Southampton during a 3-0 win at Anfield and was given the player of the match award for the first time. Danns signed a new long-term contract with the club in March last year.

However, a report from Football Insider has now claimed that Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers are “battling it out” to sign Danns on loan before Monday’s transfer deadline. The Black Cats are said to be in the market for attacking reinforcements before the end of the window. Danns scored in Liverpool's FA Cup win over Accrington in his second appearance of the season earlier in the campaign. Danns also scored twice for Liverpool last season in five games.

Danns also made his first Liverpool start in a 3-2 UEFA Champions League defeat against PSV Eindhoven at the end of January. However, the youngster has only featured once in the Premier League this season with game time hard to come by given Arne Slot’s attacking options and title charge currently.