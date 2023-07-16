Stoke City, Middlesbrough and Southampton are all interested in Sunderland striker Ross Stewart, according to reports.

Alan Nixon claims that the striker is wanted by the three Championship clubs with Stewart's former boss at Sunderland Alex Neil waiting for the Scot to return to fitness before tabling an offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker has one year left on his Sunderland deal with contract talks understood to have stalled. However, the Scottish forward is injured and is expected to miss the start of the season.

The 27-year-old remained in England with Sunderland's other injured played as the rest of Tony Mowbray's squad jetted off to America to play three pre-season friendlies.