Real Madrid have reportedly sent scouts to watch Sunderland's teenage sensation Jobe Bellingham.

The 18-year-old moved to the Stadium of Light from Birmingham City over the summer window as brother Jude Bellingham completed a sensational switch from Dortmund to Real Madrid for a whopping €103 million.

Since his arrival in Spain, the England international has cemented himself as a firm fan favourite and has already scored ten goals in ten games for the Spanish giants.

Brother Jobe Bellingham has also enjoyed a good start to the 2023-24 season and is now a regular in midfield under head coach Tony Mowbray and has also been deployed as a striker and an attacking midfielder.

Jobe Bellingham has played 11 times for Sunderland so far in the Championship, netting two goals and earning another call-up to England's under-19 set-up. Now, though, Spanish publication El National has stated that Real Madrid are now scouting the player.

They said: "At Real Madrid, they still can't believe the performance that Jude Bellingham is giving. Despite spending 103 million euros, the Santiago Bernabéu did not expect the 20-year-old Englishman to become one of the team's leaders so soon. His ten goals in ten games confirm that the former Borussia Dortmund player has been a great signing, and the white team is already looking for another player like him to keep him company.

