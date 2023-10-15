News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement

Transfer gossip: Real Madrid send scouts to watch teenage Sunderland and England youth starlet - reports

Real Madrid have reportedly sent scouts to watch Sunderland's teenage sensation Jobe Bellingham.

By James Copley
Published 15th Oct 2023, 20:18 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Real Madrid have reportedly sent scouts to watch Sunderland's teenage sensation Jobe Bellingham.

The 18-year-old moved to the Stadium of Light from Birmingham City over the summer window as brother Jude Bellingham completed a sensational switch from Dortmund to Real Madrid for a whopping €103 million.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since his arrival in Spain, the England international has cemented himself as a firm fan favourite and has already scored ten goals in ten games for the Spanish giants.

Brother Jobe Bellingham has also enjoyed a good start to the 2023-24 season and is now a regular in midfield under head coach Tony Mowbray and has also been deployed as a striker and an attacking midfielder.

Most Popular

Jobe Bellingham has played 11 times for Sunderland so far in the Championship, netting two goals and earning another call-up to England's under-19 set-up. Now, though, Spanish publication El National has stated that Real Madrid are now scouting the player.

They said: "At Real Madrid, they still can't believe the performance that Jude Bellingham is giving. Despite spending 103 million euros, the Santiago Bernabéu did not expect the 20-year-old Englishman to become one of the team's leaders so soon. His ten goals in ten games confirm that the former Borussia Dortmund player has been a great signing, and the white team is already looking for another player like him to keep him company. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The chosen one could be none other than his little brother, Jobe Bellingham. The Sunderland midfielder was called up to the English under-19 team in the match against Montenegro. Florentino Pérez was not immune to this circumstance, and asked Juni Calafat to send his scouts to bring a complete report on the second child of Mark and Denise Bellingham."

Related topics:ScoutsSunderlandJude BellinghamEnglishmanReal Madrid