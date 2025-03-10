Rangers are said to be interested in the Sunderland and West Brom-linked 15-goal attacker

Rangers have been linked with former Sunderland target Kwame Poku

Poku, who can operate on either flank or in the number 10 role, has 10 goals and five assists from his 18 games in League One for Peterborough United this term. The former Colchester ace netted 11 times and chipped in with seven assists in the third tier last season.

His good form has resulted in several transfer links. Ipswich Town were linked with a move for the winger before their promotion from the Championship to the Premier League. Sunderland were also linked with a move for the attacker, alongside Bristol City, Stoke City and West Brom.

Poku is under contract until 2025, after signing a four-year deal at London Road in 2021. However, a fresh report from Football Insider has claimed that the Ghana international is seen as an “exciting potential signing” for Rangers due to his versatility. Poku is able to play down the middle or out wide.

Although the 23-year-old’s contract is up in the summer, Posh will still be due compensation for the winger. Football Insider also states that the player could move abroad, which would be a financial blow to his current club as they would be due less money.

Football Insider’s report reads: “Poku has caught the attention of various teams due to his performance levels this season which will create competition for his signature.

“Well-placed sources have informed Football Insider that there will be lots of foreign interest in him due to the fact the 23-year-old will be a free agent.

“Poku also has a foreign agent which could pave the way for a move abroad in what would be seen as a major blow to Peterborough given the compensation fee would be minimal compared to if he joined a team in England.”