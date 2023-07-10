There has been an update on Sunderland's pursuit of Everton forward Tom Cannon after recent reports suggested that Black Cats were planning a £3million move.

Sunderland recently signed Portugal youth international striker Luis Hemir Semedo from Benfica for a six-figure fee but are still short in the number nine position with Ross Stewart still recovering from injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The talk had suggested that transfer chiefs Kristjaan Speakman and Stuart Harvey were willing to sanction a permanent deal for Everton man Cannon after the 20-year-old returned from a loan Championship club Preston North End last season.

In a recent report, they said: "Despite discussing the possibility of bringing Cannon to the North East, Sunderland have now turned their attention to options abroad as they believe a deal for the former Maricourt pupil is out of their pay structure, and they also don’t have the budget to launch a bid that would see the 20-year-old move to the Stadium of Light on a permanent basis.

"The Echo also understands that Cannon is not on the radar of newly promoted Luton Town, but Preston have met with Everton on at least two separate occasions over the prospect of signing the forward either on loan or on a permanent basis this summer."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad