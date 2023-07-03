Former Sunderland and Coventry City loanee Callum Doyle could be on the move again this summer, according to reports.

The Athletic are stating that the young defender is the subject of transfer interest from recently relegated Leicester City, who have just added England international Connor Coady and former Tottenham man Harry Winks to their ranks.

The 19-year-old is valued at somewhere between £7million-£10million with the former Premier League champions interested in bringing him to the club on a permanent basis from treble winners Manchester City.

Doyle joined Sunderland at the beginning of the 2022-23 season under Lee Johnson and was part of the squad that eventually won promotion to the Championship under Alex Neil.

The centre-back then joined Coventry City last season as part of the side that helped the Sky Blues reach the Championship play-off final against Luton Town at Wembley Stadium.