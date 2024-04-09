Transfer gossip: Liverpool, Leeds United, Celtic and Arsenal linked with £20m-rated Sunderland man
Multiple clubs have been linked with Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson ahead of the summer transfer window.
The 23-year-old stopper hasn’t missed a league game for Sunderland since breaking into Alex Neil’s team during the club’s last season in League One and is the only player in the Championship to have played every minute since the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign.
The shot-stopper has now played 119 times in all competitions for Sunderland after rising through the ranks at the Academy of Light after a loan with Notts County in the National League. Patterson also received England under-21 recognition last year.
However, the North Shields-born player is now attracting transfer interest ahead of the summer transfer window. Reports from This Is Anfield claim that Liverpool have watched Patterson “closely” as they prepare for a possible vacancy to open up during the post-season break.
The report also states that Liverpool could face “strong competition” for Patterson’s signature, with their Premier League title rivals Arsenal interested, as well as Championship clubs Leeds United, who Sunderland play on Tuesday night, and Leicester City. Scottish champions Celtic have also watched the youngster regularly this season as they look for a replacement for the retiring Joe Hart. Patterson signed a new five-year deal last September and has been rated between £10million and £20million by various outlets.
The Black Cats have been linked with Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Sam Tickle as a potential Patterson replacement but can also call on multiple goalkeepers already at the club, including Nathan Bishop, Adam Richardson, Matty Young and Dan Cameron.
