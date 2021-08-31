Transfer Deadline Day: The 9 League One transfer deals that could still go through before the deadline

League One has enjoyed a very busy summer window ahead of the 2021/22 season and are set for plenty more business before the 11pm deadline tonight.

Some of the biggest signings so far this summer have included Joe Pigott's move to Ipswich Town, Troy Parrott’s loan switch to MK Dons and Lewis Wing’s arrival at Sheffield Wednesday.

There has been numerous rumours that have rumbled on over the past few weeks that could still go through today, while some fresh gossip has emerged ahead of the deadline too.

Here are 9 deals that could go through before the deadline in League One...

1. Kyle Joseph - Swansea City to Cheltenham Town Cheltenham Town made a late move for Swansea City's Kyle Joseph over the last few days. The Welsh side signed the 19-year-old from Wigan Athletic this summer and are now looking to loan him out, with Cheltenham reportedly keen on his signature.

2. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing - Sheffield Wednesday Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has been linked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday following his departure from Middlesbrough at the end of last season. The Owls are keeping quiet on the ideal but it is one to keep an eye on ahead of tonight's deadline.

3. Daniel Jebbison - Sheffield United to Burton Albion Daniel Jebbison looks set to sign for Burton Albion on loan after a long summer linked with numerous clubs. The striker has most recently been linked with Everton and Southampton, while Sunderland were also interested in a loan deal.

4. Tayo Edun - Lincoln City to Blackburn Rovers Blackburn Rovers are closing in one a deadline day deal for Lincoln City full-back Tayo Edun. The defender has attracted plenty of Championship interest this summer but the Lancashire club look set to win the race for the 23-year-old.