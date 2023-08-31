After months of shopping, Sunderland now have just hours left to complete any summer transfer deals as Deadline Day arrives at the Stadium of Light.

One win in the side's opening four fixtures has left Black Cats fans hoping for further investment before the market shuts on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sunderland Echo has all you need to know about Deadline Day timings and what to expect from Sunderland.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When does the summer transfer window shut?

It's been over two months since the summer transfer window opened for Championship clubs on Wednesday, June 14 and it's been a busy time for the 24 sides in the second tier, with the season now well underway.

The transfer market will close for Championship clubs at the same time it does for Premier League sides - on Friday, September 1 at 11 pm.

Windows across Europe's biggest leagues all align with the same deadline date, although can vary in time. Regardless of when those windows close, if the Black Cats were to be looking at any deals on the continent, Sunderland can complete incoming signings from abroad up until the Championship deadline.

Who have Sunderland signed so far this summer and how much has the club spent?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's already been a productive summer for incomings at the Stadium of Light. The Black Cats' most expensive acquisition came in midfielder Jobe Bellingham, who arrived at the club from Birmingham for £3 million.

The North East club also splashed out £1.7 million to secure the services of PSV Eindhoven defender Jenson Steelt.

Getty Images

Spanish striker Eliezer Mayenda arrived at the side from Sochaux for £1 million and £300,000 was spent on Central Coast Mariners defender Nectarios Triantis.

Tony Mowbray's side have also been active in the free agent market, bringing former Blackburn star Bradley Dack and Benfica B man Luis Semedo to the Stadium of Light. Goalkeeper Nathan Bishop also joined the club from Manchester United for an undisclosed fee.

Will Sunderland sign more players on Deadline Day?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland announced a number of deals early in the transfer market but there is still the possibility of further signings between now and when the window closes tomorrow.

Tony Mowbray is believed to want extra firepower up top and has shared his hope for a 'busy' end to the transfer market.

There could also be departures from the club with Southampton reportedly planning a move for Ross Stewart.

Mowbray said: "What I would suggest is that he can't be getting sold unless the knight in shining armour comes riding through the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'd think and hope that would be the case. I'd think that we'd have a striker for the future if Ross did [leave], it's been a long time that we've been trying to get Ross to sign a new contract.

"Truthfully, I don't know what will happen with Ross. The scenario hasn't changed for me, he's either going to be here after Friday and hopefully fit in a few weeks ready to score some goals, or we take a huge bid for him and we spend all the money on strikers who are going to make the difference for us.

"That's football, the next one has to come in and score the goals and be the new hero. I don't know any numbers that might have been bid, if they are really good you would take the deal and spend the money? I think that's just common sense [from my perspective].