Transfer blow as Joe Pigott joins Sunderland's League One rivals as Cats continue striker search

He becomes their seventh summer signing.

Pigott, who left AFC Wimbledon at the end of the 2020/21 season, has been a man in demand this summer after a campaign that saw him net 20 times in 45 games at Plough Lane.

Portsmouth, Luton Town and Bristol City were all known to be keen on the frontman, while it was claimed that Sunderland were prepared to offer lucrative wages to bring the striker to Wearside.

But the striker has now signed for the Tractor Boys, who are splashing the cash under their new American owners.

“It was a very tough decision to leave Wimbledon. I was really comfortable there and happy but felt that if I wanted to improve and keep going forward then I had to take on a new challenge,” he told the Ipswich Town website.

“There was interest from clubs above League One but Ipswich is a massive club and it feels the right move for me.

“All the foundations are in place, with what’s been going on behind the scenes and when you speak to people here who show belief in you, then that means a lot.

“It’s an exciting move for me and I can’t wait to get going now. Obviously promotion is the aim but hopefully we can kick on from there as well.”

“To get a lad of Joe’s quality across the line is an absolutely massive plus for everyone at the Club,” said Town boss, Paul Cook.

“Twenty goals last season speaks volumes for itself. The reality is that if you don’t score goals, you won’t win football games. To get someone of Joe’s calibre in, with his goalscoring record; we’re all excited and looking forward to working with him.”

Town CEO, Mark Ashton, added: “We have been competing with Championship clubs for Joe so we are obviously delighted that he has decided to join us.

“It’s a show of support for what we are trying to achieve at this football club that he has committed his future to us and we wish him every success here.”

