Transfer and injury latest as Sunderland set for AS Roma clash and open training session in Portugal - Roar Podcast!

We’re back with another episode of The Roar Podcast.

By James Copley
Monday, 11th July 2022, 4:00 pm

Sunderland Echo writers James Copley and Phil Smith discuss all of the latest goings-on from Sunderland’s pre-season trip to Portugal with Saturday’s game against Rangers ending after just 45 minutes. Sunderland will now face AS Roma on Wednesday.

The Roar Podcast - Brought to you by the Sunderland Echo

