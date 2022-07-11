Sunderland Echo writers James Copley and Phil Smith discuss all of the latest goings-on from Sunderland’s pre-season trip to Portugal with Saturday’s game against Rangers ending after just 45 minutes. Sunderland will now face AS Roma on Wednesday.
