Trai Hume has praised Michael Beale's 'perfect' tactics against Hull City and paid tribute to former head coach Tony Mowbray after coming up against Manchester City loanee Liam Delap on Boxing Day.

The game saw Hume start at left-back with Jenson Seelt on the opposite flank which pitted the Northern Ireland international up against Manchester City loanee Liam Delap, who started for Liam Rosenior's side on the right of Hull City's attack.

"He is more of a striker playing out wide," Hume said when asked about Delap by The Echo after the game. "I knew he would be strong and direct and every time he got it, he was going to have a go at me so I just had to be disciplined and maybe not get forward as much.

"Maybe that left Clarkey a bit of space and left him one-v-one, which he ended up scoring so it works both ways," Hume added.

Beale's tenure got off to a rocky start as Sunderland tasted defeat against Coventry City at the Stadium of Light last Saturday but his side were able to bounce back with a well-earned 1-0 win against Hull City at the MKM Stadium on Boxing Day.

"Look at the game today, his tactics were perfect," replied Hume when asked about Beale's impact at the Academy of Light. "We had to be a wee bit more disciplined when we set-up. I think he got it right and the players produced it."

Mowbray was relieved of his duties by Sunderland last month after guiding the club to the play-offs during the 2022-23 season. The former Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers boss was replaced by ex-Rangers manager Beale two weeks later.